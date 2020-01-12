The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Uche Ekwunife has commiserated with the victims of the Mgbuka Obosi fire incident which occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

The fire which guttered part of the market reportedly destroyed goods worth millions of naira affecting over 30 lock-up shops, and took the life of a trader who reportedly died out of shock on losing valuable goods.

Reacting to the incident, Ekwunife called for detailed investigations into the fire incident, in order to determine immediate and root causes of the fire outbreak which has become reoccurring in the commercial cities of Onitsha, Obosi and environs.

Noting that the fire incident at each time affects the means of livelihood of victims, Senator Ekwunife urged the State government to establish effective preventive mechanisms to forestall such occurrence.

Read Also: There is no lassa fever in Imo – Govt, FMC Owerri

She urged the State government to also take steps towards ameliorating the suffering of the victims and their families.

She called for more efforts to forestall fire outbreaks in commercial cities of Onitsha, Obosi and environs.

Mgbuka Obosi market is an Auto spare parts market located in Obosi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

