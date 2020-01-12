It was a time of jubilation, dancing and merriment over the weekend as the Court of Appeal sitting in Igbosere, area of Lagos State upheld the election of the House of Representatives member representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Federal Constituency in Lagos State, Hon. Kolawole Taiwo.

The presiding Justice of the Lagos Division, Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba ruled in favour of Hon. Kolawole’s a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), faulting the case of his opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Rita Orji for lack of merit.

The Court of Appeal upheld the cancellation of the 23rd February, 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and the declaration of Hon. Kolawole Taiwo as the winner of the rerun election that took place on 27th of April.

Justice Garba affirmed the tribunal judgement dismissing all grounds canvassed by the appellant; Hon. Rita Orji.

Mr.Tijani Ishola, counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), cited the lessons from the decision of the court, stating that it is important litigations have an end.

“It is a lesson to all of us that there should be an end to litigations, our client INEC has been very, very careful in doing what is just as an unbiased umpire, but a lot of politicians will now see things differently.

“By this judgement I believe strongly that any other tribunal sitting anywhere in Nigeria will use this opportunity of the judgement delivered at the Court of Appeal as precedence and nobody will just run to the tribunal for the fun of it, you first of all think twice before you go to tribunal,” Ishola reiterated

Mr. Femi Davosta Oshinowo, counsel to the second and third respondents; Hon.Kolawole Taiwo and the All Progressives Congress (APC), gave a recap of the proceeding.

He said, “I think justice have been done and to say that our electoral law has further been enriched.

“The judges also admits all our grounds of Appeal, because it was obvious that all the evidences tendered to the tribunal were hatched by their counsel for all the witnesses.

“It was obvious that they all said the same thing and which of course did not indicate what happened in respective polling units and again many documents were dumped on the tribunal without really speaking to those documents.”

An elated Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who was greeted by the warm embrace of his loyal supporters, all around the court premises expressed his appreciation for the victory, noting that his olive branch is still stretched out to his opponent, Hon. Rita Orji inspite of the long dragged litigations.

“I am fulfilled, I give thanks and adoration to God because all victory belongs to God and when you are considered worthy enough by God to have victory you should be humbled.

“I also thank my people for their support and prayer from day one till this very end, they have been very committed and steadfast to this course believing nobody can steal our mandate.”

He also affirmed the need for the spirit of sportsmanship while contesting for any political position.

“I don’t know what we are looking for in power, if what we are looking for in power is development of our area through the people’s support, when your co-contestant is saying come let’s join hands, let’s make this place develop, I feel that is humane enough.

Read Also: Sanwo-Olu to deliver Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor in May

“I also lost a very topical election which could have made me the Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, I didn’t go to court, I left everything to God, believing he alone can give and whatever he has given nobody can take.

“She is my sister and will always be, being an Ajite from Ajegunle, I’m from Ajegunle, I can never turn my back on any AJ person, no matter the tribe.

“My mum would always tell me that someone who did something painful to you today could do something soothing tomorrow.

“We must change the narration and I am not going to rest on my oars until we are able to achieve it,” he submits.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

