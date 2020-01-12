President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf the Federal Executive Council and all Nigerians, felicitated with Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on his 61st birthday.

The President joins the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating the milestone, which has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from the House of Representatives in 1999.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, which was made available to the Senate Press Corps, President Buhari extolled Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

The President affirmed that Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.

“At 61, the President believes the Senate president’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker will go a long way in shaping policies that will directly impact on the livelihood of Nigerians, while commending his responsive and inclusive leadership style.

“President Buhari prays that the Almighty God will continue to guide Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health,” the statement read.

