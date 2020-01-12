About N1.9 million has been distributed to indigent persons in Ogbunike by the Obi Azodo Foundation. The distribution took place at the Civic Centre of the town, also built by the foundation at Amawa Village, Ogbunike.

During the event, men and women aged 71 and those above 85 were given N5, 000 each, and that this would continue on monthly basis.

No fewer than 20 petty traders were also given N50, 000 each to commence or boost their businesses.

Also at the event, no fewer than seven persons from tertiary institutions were given N100, 000 each while 20 pupils and students respectively had their school fees paid. They were also presented with writing materials.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Obi Azodo said he was motivated to carry out this because of the present economic crunch in the country, which he noted had adversely affected socio-economic activities in the society, especially in Ogbunike.

Mr. Azodo, a Real Estate businessman, said that his vision for the foundation was to empower youths and offer economic respite to students and the aged in the village.

According to him, the foundation started six years ago, but officially inaugurated on January 2.

“Before now, we have been carrying on philanthropic acts in Churches, community and touching lives of the less privileged.

“Having considered lack of jobs, hunger and high level of unemployment, I decided to start giving out small amounts to my people across the six villages that make up Ogbunike.

“This empowerment and offer of scholarship will be an annual event. I urge beneficiaries at all levels to make judicious use of the opportunity to make a living, as I will be impressed at their successes,’’ he stated.

Coordinator, Obi Azodo Foundation, Dr. Tony Isizoh, said that beneficiaries were painstakingly selected from clans from all six villages in Ogbunike.

Mr. Isizoh noted that the foundation had contributed immensely toward the development of the community through the procurement of 200KVA transformer to Amawa Village and a big electricity generator to Ogbunike Maternity.

While explaining modalities for selecting the beneficiaries across Ogbunike, Isizoh urged other well meaning individuals from the community to borrow a leaf from Azodo Foundation, and invest in the community, as investment in human development was the highest investment.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Obiageli Ajoba from Umueri who received N50,000) and Mr. Arinze Obidi who received N100,000 could not hold back their tears, saying the foundation had given them hope to live again.

They prayed God to continue to bless Azodo Foundation so as to sustain the good gesture.

