The immediate past governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has commended his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for his good performance as governor of the state, describing him as “a cerebral man”.

The Minister had arrived in the state to attend a two-day retreat organised by the Ministry to fashion out strategies on the best approach to tackling the scourge of internal insecurity and other challenges ravaging the country.

Aregbesola gave the commendation during a courtesy call on the governor in his office in Abere, Osogbo.

He said he and the leadership of the Interior Ministry had come to savour the existing “peace and hospitality of the people of Osun under the able leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.”

The former governor said he was highly impressed to see the transformation that has taken place in Osun in continuation of the good works started during his administration as governor in the state.

Aregbesola said: “I was highly impressed to see the upgrade that has been carried out in this place. When you see a cerebral man, you will know. The upgrade is commendable. I am talking in the best state of mind because I am sure I am with my own. I entered here in a carnival-like manner.

“I am very excited that we have seen a practical democracy to see a governor and his predecessor sitting together. In a monarchy, the king can only have the effigy of his predecessor.

“In other systems of government, the incumbents don’t come together with their predecessors. This is celebration of democracy. It is a civilised democracy and which we must all struggle to sustain as a culture.

“We are here in the state to savour the peace, hospitality of the people of Osun under the able leadership of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

We are going to be here for the next three days to reflect on our core mandate of providing internal security for the country, to defend, promote and preserve citizens’ integrity.

The Ministry plans to develop policies, fashion out programmes and implement projects for peace and safety of citizens,” Aregbesola added.

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola commended Aregbesola’s wonderful achievements while he was governor, describing him as a goal getter who would do same at the national level in delivering quality service to Nigerians.

He also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Ministry of Interior for sitting Zonal Federal Fire Service Headquarters in Osun, even as he commended the ministry for some of the good initiatives, including the efforts at enhancing Electronic International Passport with 64 pages and ten years validity period and Security, Economy and Transparency (SET), aimed at driving the country’s security agenda.

“It’s a delight to welcome the Honourable Minister back home. This is perhaps his first official visit. We thank you for choosing Osun for this ministerial Strategic Retreat. We will be looking forward to welcoming you again and again in the state,” he added.

He thanked the leadership of the ministry for their cooperation and support for the minister, urging them to enjoy the good ambience and hospitality of Osun by visiting many of its tourist sites.

