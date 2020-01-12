The Imo state chapter of the Accord party has faulted the invasion of council headquarters in the state by the sacked council chairmen and councillors elected under the former administration in the state.

The party also insisted that the election that brought them into office which was conducted by the former governor of the state, Senator Rochas Okorocha was a sham, illegal, undemocratic and not in accordance with the state Electoral Act of 2010 as amended.

A statement by the state party Chairman, Elder ThankGod Ibe, on Sunday and obtained by Daily Times said that the Independent State Electoral Commission (ISIEC) which purportedly conducted the election was not properly constituted according to law.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha following the recommendations of the state House of Assembly suspended the council officials and replaced same with transition management committees.

The Accord Party statement reads in part: “We wish to reiterate that the Accord Party filed a case with suit number HOW/613/2019 against the then government led by Rochas Okorocha.

“We challenge the constitutionality and validity of the local government elections which the administration of Rochas Okorocha purportedly conducted on August 25, 2018.

“Accord wishes to reiterate its resolve to conclusively pursue her case still pending in the court, hence no local government election would be said to have been conducted by then government under Rochas under the law of Imo state.”

Ibe, who called for the prosecution of those involved in the invasion of the various council headquarters in the state, added that the

“The Accord Party supports every step being taken by the state government and the security agencies to apprehend those who perpetrated the criminal actions of January 6 and bring them to account under the criminal laws of the state,” he demanded.

