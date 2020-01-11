The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has stated that the National Identity Number would be a necessary requirement in the 2021 UTME and Direct Entry registrations.

JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede,stated this at a press conference, at its head office in Abuja.

Breaking: JAMB suspends NIN for 2020 UTME, Direct Entry registrations

Prof Oloyede also suspended the use of National Identification Number, NIN, as a requirement for registration in the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

He attributed the action to what he called “technical reasons.

Oloyode, citing ongoing difficulties being faced by candidates in the NIN registration, insisted the NIN requirement as a precondition for the UTME and Direct Entry registrations have been set aside.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

