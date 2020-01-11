The National Identity Management Commission has stated that enrolment centres in Abuja, Lagos and Kano would open on Saturday to enrol the UTME/DE candidates.

The commission announced this on its twitter handle on Friday.

Ebonyi becomes first Southeast state to pay minimum wage

Possession of the NIN is a mandatory requirement for participation in the examination, which will start on Monday.

The tweet explained that only candidates for the examination would be registered in the three cities on Saturday.

The public notice read, “All NIMC enrolment centres in Abuja, Kano and Lagos will open on Saturday, January 11, 2020 to enrol UTME/DE candidates only.

“Candidates should come along with their school means of identification and required documents for the NIN enrolment exercise.”

The development followed difficulties being experienced by candidates and other Nigerians, who are seeking to obtain the NIN.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board had on October 17, 2019, said only candidates with the NIN would be registered for the 2020 UTME.

The inability of some candidates to obtain the NIN as of Thursday and slow pace of registration and long queues at the enrolment centres had led to calls on JAMB to reverse the decision.

But the examination body had insisted that there was no going back on the policy on NIN.

Corrupt NIMC officers and touts have cashed on hitches in the enrolment exercise to extort money from JAMB candidates and other Nigerians.

It was gathered that touts and the NIMC officers were demanding between N500 and N2,000 from candidates.

NIMC had announced that it was working with JAMB to ensure that all UTME /DE candidates were enrolled before the examination.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

