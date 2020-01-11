A Pro-transparency activist, Inibehe Effiong, has described the use of the Presidential jet by Buhari’s daughter as an abuse of office and a waste of tax payers’ money.

A debate has been raging on social media following the decision of the President, Maj.Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to allow his daughter, Hanan Buhari, to use the Presidential jet.

Hope for Kwara stranded girl in Lebanon as Abike Dabiri-Erewa responds

Hanan,was conveyed by the Presidential jet to attend the Durbar in Bauchi on Thursday.

The President’s daughter, who recently graduated with a first class in Photography from Ravensbourne University, London, was said to have been invited by the Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu, as a special guest of honour.

In photographs which have since gone viral on social media, Hanan could be seen disembarking from the plane and being welcomed by Gombe State officials.

It was gathered that the durbar was specially organised to avail the President’s daughter of the opportunity to take photographs of the traditional durbar, Bauchi architecture and other cultural sites in the state.

As a professional photographer, Miss Buhari is expected to document her experiences in pictorial form in her gallery.

Some Buhari supporters, however, said there was nothing wrong with the President allowing his daughter to use the Presidential jet.

When contacted on the telephone, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said a statement would be issued soon.

“We will soon put out a statement,” he said.

The Punch reports that by convention, only the President, first lady, Vice-President, Senate President, Speaker, Chief Justice of Nigeria, former Presidents and a Presidential delegation are allowed to use the Presidential jet.

