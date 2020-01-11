Ekaterina Alexandrova won her first WTA singles title after the in-form Russian defeated Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final of the Shenzhen Open on Saturday.

The fifth seed won 6-2, 6-4 in 73 minutes to begin her season and her Australian Open preparations with a bang.

The 25-year-old Alexandrova, ranked a career-high 34th in the world, collapsed to her knees after dismissing Rybakina, the seventh seed from Kazakhstan.

SHENZHEN, CHINA – JANUARY 10: Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia thanks the crowd during the women’s singles semi final match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain on day 6 of the 2020 WTA Shenzhen Open at Shenzhen Longgang Sports Center on January 10, 2020 in Shenzhen, China. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

Alexandrova, who triumphed in a WTA 125K event in Limoges, France last month, defeated former world number one Garbine Muguruza in the semi-finals in southern China.

