Newly deployed Police Commissioner in Osun State, Johnson Kukomo, has identified ritual killing as a challenge that must be dealt with by the Command under his leadership.

The Commissioner of Police spoke in Ile Ife during a visit to the Ooni, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in his palace.

READ ALSO: Reps condemn attack on airforce troops in Kaduna



A statement by Moses Olafare, Director of Media and Public Affairs, Ooni’s Palace obtained on Saturday in Osogbo, said the police commissioner sought the cooperation of the residents to end the menace of ritual killings.



The statement quoted Kokumo, who was accompanied on the visit by the Command’s Spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, and other top management officers, as saying, “Ritual killings have been identified as a major security challenge in Osun and we need the synergy of the community particularly the royal fathers to end such.

“We have been trying on our own, but it is obviously impossible for us to achieve an end to this in isolation.

“We have a target which is to get rid of criminals especially ritualists and also ensure that policing in Osun is community-interest driven and we won’t renege on this. We are aware of the state’s peculiarities and we will be guided by this.”

Speaking further on how the command would relate with the public, Kokumo assured the Ooni that he would ensure mutual respect between the police and the residents.

“Osun Police Command under my leadership will have huge respect for human rights. A suspect shall remain a suspect until his conviction by a law court.

“My leadership will have zero tolerance for corruption. We want people to go about their normal businesses without fear of molestation from the police,” Kokumo concluded.

Responding, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, expressed confidence in Kokumo’s ability to further strengthen the peace currently being enjoyed in the State.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

