

The House of Representatives has strongly condemned the recent attack on troops of the 271 Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Birnin Gwari by armed bandits at Ungwan Yako along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road.



In a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Airforce, Rep. Shehu Mohammad (APC/Kebbi), the House said the barbaric attack was targeted at innocent citizens in the community, but for the gallant efforts of the airmen.

The lawmaker, who representsKoko- Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency of Kebbi state condoled with the family of the airforce personnel who paid the supreme price in the process.



“Members of the committee want to use this medium to condemn the attack on troops of the airforce personnel and also commiserate with the force, and the family of the fallen hero who died at the battle field.



“This is sad news for us and to Nigeria as a whole as we look forward to the quick recovery for personnels who sustained several degree of injuries,” he declared.



It would be recalled that on Friday, the airforce through its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola revealed that “the troops were able to disperse the over 70 bandits who had laid an ambush, killing several in the process.



“Unfortunately, one NAF personnel paid the supreme price in the process while some sustained varying degrees of injury.”



Rep. Koko however, called on the Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar to redouble more efforts in the fight against terrorism in the country.



” I want to assure the chief of airforce that the committee under my leadership will continue to pledge our parliamentary support to see that the force and other sister agencies are properly funded to enable them discharge their duties”



“I also want to urge the force to see their thier commitment as a duty to their fatherland and redouble effort in the fight terrorism”



“Let me on behalf of the committee commiserate, especially with the family of the fallen hero and all officers, airmen and women as well as civilian staff of the NAF”



“We pray Allah grants Aircraftman Mukhtar Ibrahim eternal rest,” he added.

