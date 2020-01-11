Lagos – Some parents and candidates on Saturday commended the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) for suspending the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

They said in separate interviews in Lagos, that the suspension would ease the stress and hardship candidates were facing during registration for the NIN.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar, JAMB, on Saturday in Abuja, said the board had suspended the use of NIN for the 2020 UTME.

Oloyede said the decision was due to the difficulties in obtaining the NIN by candidates.

He announced that candidates could register without a NIN for this year’s examination, saying that the rule would be implemented in 2021.

Mr George Ndukwe, a parent and retired teacher, while commending JAMB for the suspension, attributed the problem with the registration to lack of planning by the examination board.

“They did not plan this idea on time before implementing it, which made it difficult for the candidates to register.

“I am not against NIN registration but it really needs enough planning by providing enough facilities and officials for the registration.

“It is good it was shifted till next year; I hope they will do the necessary thing for candidates writing JAMB next year to start their registration process on time.

“JAMB should sustain and maintain every policy on candidates registering for NIN before writing examination, but they must plan it well,” he said.

Mrs Ngozi Olujumu, a retired school principal and parent, said that the idea of NIN registration was becoming a problem for UTME candidates because it was difficult for them to register.

Olujumu suggested that JAMB should allow candidates to use other means of identification such as school identification to write their examination.

“JAMB officials should relax by not complicating issues or stressing the candidates because they need to concentrate more on their books,” she said.

Mr Adedoyin Adesina, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Teachers, Lagos Wing, said that it was a right decision by JAMB to forgo the NIN registration for 2020 UTME.

Adesina added that the registration had been cumbersome and the available centres cannot cater for the number of candidates.

“Most centres were chaotic, especially in Abuja, which always has the highest number of candidates.

“Candidates who are supposed to receive their numbers immediately can’t do so because of poor level of standard of registration,” he said.

Mr David Allo, a candidate, said that the decision by JAMB not using NIN registration for the 2020 exams was a welcome development.

Allo, who is also a student of Federal Science and Technology College, Yaba, alleged that some candidates had to part with money before they could register for NIN.

Mr Adedoyin Salako, Education Administrator, Lagos State Ministry of Education, who lauded the suspension, said that the intention of NIN registration would guide against irregularities in the examination.

“I also have a daughter who is writing the UTME and she told me they have shifted NIN registration till next year,” he said.

UTME registration exercise is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 13, and end on Feb. 17. (NAN)

