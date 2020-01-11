Norwich City has been handed a major injury blow with striker Teemu Pukki set to miss the match against Manchester United due to ‘hamstring problems’.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke revealed that Pukki will miss their trip to Manchester United on Saturday. The Finnish international sustained a hamstring strain during his side’s draw with Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day and had previously been carrying a toe injury, although Farke suggested the forward could return in time for the visit of Bournemouth on January 18.

“I hope that at any point during next week he will join us during team training, and I’m pretty confident he will be available for the Bournemouth game,” he said.

The 29-year-old has netted nine goals in 21 Premier League matches so far this season

