A fresh graduate of the department of Chemical Engineering, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Anthony Obikwelu, has manufactured a machine that can convert plastics and other waste materials into fuel.

This machine produces petroleum based fuel (closely diesel) from thermal pyrolysis of waste plastics.

The student Union government of the institution who disclosed this on their site on Friday, explained that Pyrolysis is the process of heating organic material at high temperatures in the absence of oxygen.

They further explained that the process does not accommodate oxygen and the organic material does not combust. Instead, the chemical compounds that make up the material decompose into combustible gases and char. The produced gases is condensed to give a liquid fuel.

Highlighting the benefits of the machine, they said Pyrolysis presents an opportunity to manufacture low- carbon liquid fuels and decrease the emissions of the industry.

”These fuels are also compatible with our existing transportation infrastructure which eliminates the need to introduce costly new infrastructure. Complete pyrolysis of organic matter usually leaves a solid residue that consists mostly of elemental carbon; the process is then called carbonization.

”As we all know, Plastic goods and packaging and the inevitable plastic waste resulting from them are found all over the world. Plastic is a relatively cheap, durable and versatile material. However, as waste it constitutes a sizeable percentage of the litter we see every day in public places.

”It is also non-biodegradable; presents risks to human health and the environment; and some types are difficult to re-use and/or recycle. Almost 100 million tons per annum are produced every day. So the process of pyrolysis of plastics is attempted to reduce the waste plastics and to find a source for alternative fuel.

”This is really quite an invention as it solves the problem of cost of mining oil. It would help reduce the emiison of harmful waste matters into the air which affects our ozone layer. It will prevent issues of oil spilliage and ocean pollution. It’ll also create direct and indirect employment as plastics and other waste materials would be sourced for, thereby creating an avenue through which people can earn a living,” the report added.

They called on the Federal government to support the innovation so that it can be developed into a large scale model where millions of litres of oil can be produced daily.

