English Premier League side Wolves have confirmed the departure of striker Patrick Cutrone to Fiorentina.

The deal comes just six months after the striker originally joining the club from Milan; Cutrone joining the club on an 18-month with an obligation to buy for €16m in the summer of 2021.

In a statement on their website, Wolves noted: “Patrick Cutrone has joined ACF Fiorentina on an 18-month loan, which includes an option for the Serie A side to make the switch permanent.”

The striker made 24 appearances across three competitions for Wolves with just nine being starts; the Italian’s final appearance coming as a substitute in Wolves game against Norwich City in December.

In his time with the club, Cutrone found the back of the net on three occasions, against Chelsea and West Ham United in the Premier League, and at Villa Park in the Carabao Cup.

He joins Fiorentina who are currently sat in 15th in Serie A.

