Wilson Kipsang, the former marathon world-record holder and past winner of the London marathon, has been suspended for “whereabouts failures” and “tampering” with samples.

The Athletics Integrity Unit announced the decision against the Kenyan runner on Friday.

As part of anti-doping measures, competing athletes must specify where they will be for one hour of each day, seven days a week, for three months in advance, as well as where they will be training each day. Three failures to report one’s whereabouts within a 12-month period results in a ban.

