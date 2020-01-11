Nigerian midfielder John Ogu has signed for Saudi Arabia Professional Football League club Al Adalah on a free transfer.

Ogu has been out of club since the summer of 2019 after leaving Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva at the end of last season.

The 31-year-old first trained with the Saudi club for some days before sealing the move.

He will now join Super Eagles captain and compatriot Ahmed Musa in the Saudi league.

Ogu’s last competitive outing was against Madagascar, Nigeria’s last group game at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Nacif Beyaoui’s side are in 15th position in the table with nine points.

He’s off! ✈️



ICYMI: Nigeria midfielder John Ogu has joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Adalah FC. #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/WvQzFLqzDo — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) January 11, 2020

