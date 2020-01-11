The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Hon. Amos Gombi, has said he has nothing to do with the All Progressive Congress (APC), and Governor Simon Lalong.

Gombi made this statement while reacting to the insinuation that as a former member of the APC, he still have affinity with the party.

“I have nothing to do with the APC and Governor Lalong. Anybody who said I have anything to do with the APC is a liar”.

Speaking in an interaction with some group of journalists at the PDP party office in Jos, on Friday, the PDP Chairman said those sneering his name are members of the PDP who are afraid he will expose them for betraying the party at the 2019 general elections in the State.

“This same people that are talking, are the same people that were paid by Lalong to destabilise our party. We know them, we know the amount of money they collected even at the eve of the election, to sabotage the chances of Sen. Jeremiah Useni, our gubernatorial candidate.

“It was when we set up committee to investigate them that this crisis rocking our party began. At the appropriate time we shall make their names known to everyone.

“I am a honorable man. If they have any evidence against me they should bring it forward. I stand tall to say that I have no business with Lolong and this explains why I have been criticising his government”, he said.

When asked if he will voice a formidable opposition to the Lalong government, using his new status as the acting Chairman of the PDP, he affirmed and said: “For you to know that I am out to call the APC to order, I started speaking out right from the day I was sworn in as acting Chairman. I criticised Lalong for not conducting Local Government Elections in four LGAs in the State.

“When I was deputy Chairman, I spoke out but my voice was not heard, but now that I am Chairman, my voice will be heard”, Gombi said.

