Chairman/CEO of Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa on Friday took to her twitter account to respond to the viral call for help video of a stranded Nigerian lady, her statement was a ray of hope to many.

The alleged trafficker has been arrested and will be handed over to NAPTIP.The family of the lady have been traced ..Kwara Gov is personally on the matter. All hands on deck to ensure the trafficked lady returns . https://t.co/xQTKgX33SI — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) January 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq of Kwara has condemned the rising trend of human trafficking in the country and vowed to deal with anyone caught in the state according to the dictates of the law.

Abdulrazaq gave the condemnation on Friday in Ilorin in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in reaction to a video footage which featured one Ms Ajayi Omolola, a victim of human trafficking in Lebanon.

The victim, Omolola, whose parents live in Ilorin, was tricked into travelling to Lebanon in the guise of engaging her as an English tutor.

However Omolola was used as a slave instead of giving the promised employment as a tutor.

“The governor condemns this development in the strongest terms possible, and has immediately linked up with the security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“We are glad to announce that three suspects, comprising two Nigerians and the Lebanese referred to in the footage, have been arrested in connection with the case and the suspects are being interrogated.

“Apart from Ms Ajayi, discreet investigations by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Kwara State have revealed that there are at least 28 other victims of this horrible trafficking gang.

“The governor is concerned that fellow human beings are engaging in another round of slavery despite the horror and unquantifiable loss of the 20th Century,” the statement said.

It urged residents to be bold to report any such activity they might know of in their neighborhood.

“He also calls for the highest penalty for anyone caught in the activity, no matter their class in the society, to deter others from engaging in it,” the statement added.

