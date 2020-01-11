Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has approved the payment of N30,000 new national minimum wage to workers in the state with effect from this month.

The governor, who gave the approval Friday night during a meeting with the leadership of organised labour in Yenagoa, directed the state’s financial team to follow through the template set by the National Wages and Income Commission in implementing the new salary level.

Describing the state’s workforce as hard-working, the governor in a statement, however stressed the need for the public service to remain apolitical, disciplined and professional in the discharge of its duties.

Vanguard reports that he explained that the meeting was convened to enable the state government and the labour unions to jointly work out the modalities for the payment of the new wage in such a way that Bayelsa would not lag behind in its implementation.

The governor also expressed appreciation to labour unions for their cooperation and understanding especially during the economic recession and urged them to extend the kind gesture to the incoming government with a view to sustaining the prevailing industrial harmony in the state.

The labour leaders commended Dickson for fulfilling his promise on the implementation of the new minimum wage and assured workers that the issue of arrears arising from the new payment would be addressed by the incoming government.

According to them, the implementation of the new wage cuts across all workers in the public service including primary school teachers and local government council workers in the state.

