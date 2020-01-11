The Ebonyi State government on Friday commenced payment of January salaries to workers with the new minimum wage.

This followed the directive of Governor David Umahi during the week that the January salaries of workers be paid with the new salaries structure adopted between Organized Labour in the state and government on or before the 10 January.

The governor said the early payment was to aid the workers commence the New year after the spending they may have done during the Yuletide period.

The Nation reports that some workers in separate interviews confirmed getting alerts of their January salaries with the new salaries structure.

Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji confirmed the payment of the salaries to the workers.

He said that since the governor’s first term, the state government have always paid salaries before 15 of every month.

“Also, all government appointees have also been paid their January salaries. This include, members of the state Executive Council, and other appointees of government”,

“The governor, has the welfare of workers at heart. He believes this will spur them to perform better”, Orji said

Orji also said the governor had in the past released over N6bn for workers to access as soft loan and grants to enable them set up agric businesses to boost their finances.

Orji, who is also the acting Commissioner for Human Capital Developmental, said the state government have commenced enumeration of employable Ebonyians so as to enable them key into interventions of government.

