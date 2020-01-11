An Apomu Magistrates’ Court, Osun State, on Friday, ordered that Pastor Philip Segun Owolabi Adeeko and his mother, Bola, who allegedly killed Favour Oladele, a final year student of Lagos State University, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The police charged Segun Owolabi and Bola with two counts of murder and conspiracy.

Magistrate Faith Olukunle-Idowu, who did not take the plea of the defendants, ordered that they be remanded in an Ilesa Correctional Centre.

Olukunle-Idowu ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Osun Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter untill March 25 for mention in an Osun High Court.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Insp. Duro Adekunle told the court that the suspects committed the offence on December 8, 2019 at Ikire, Osun State.

Adekunle alleged that they conspired and murdered Oladele, for the purpose of money rituals.

He said the Intelligence Unit of the police command tracked, arrested and took the three suspects to court after thorough investigation.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 391 of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. 11, laws of Osun State, 2002.

