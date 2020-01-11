President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike, the late traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra who died on Thursday, understood the depth and richness of African cultures and the power of the narratives, exploring every opportunity to showcase Nigeria, and Africa, to the world.

Chukwuemeka Ike

President Buhari in a condolence message commiserated with government and people of Anambra State over the death of Prof. Chukwuemeka Ike.

According to Femi Adesina Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) the President condoles with family, friends and associates of the traditional ruler, whose loyalty to the nation will continue to resonate in the way he mobil ised his community for civic duties, and sensitized youths on the value of good education.

Adesina said President Buhari believes that the administrator, cerebral scholar and prolific writer will always be remembered for his exceptional creativity in communicating wisdom in simple ways through books like ‘Toads for Supper,’ ‘The Potter’s Wheel,’ “Sunset at Dawn,’ The Bottled Leopard’ and other publications, which have been used by many institutions as teaching tools, within and outside the country.



President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant the soul of the departed eternal rest, and comfort his family.

The novelist died on Thursday in Anambra state

Until his death, he was the traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu community in Orumba, Anambra, a position he held since 2008.

During his lifetime, he served as an academic in various roles including as a registrar at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and a visiting professor at the University of Jos (UNIJOS).

He also served as the registrar of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), the first Nigerian to hold that position.

He mirrored the African and Igbo societies in novels such as From Toads for Supper, his first work published in 1965, The Naked Gods (1970), The Potter’s Wheel (1973), Sunset at Dawn (1976), Expo ’77 (1980), The Bottled Leopard (1985), Our Children Are Coming (1990) among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

