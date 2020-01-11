The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has expressed his concerns on the complains about ticketing on the Abuja-kaduna rail line, noting that the federal government is already working on automation and online ticketing.

Amaechi

Amaechi stated this on his twitter handle on Friday, assuring Nigerians that their complains have been heard.

He wrote, ”We are aware of the issues & have heard all your complains about ticketing on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. We are already working on automation and online ticketing. Please be patient with us as we try to fix this, ASAP.”

Abuja-Kaduna train: NRC assures passengers of safety

We are aware of the issues & have heard all your complains about ticketing on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line. We are already working on automation and online ticketing. Please be patient with us as we try to fix this, ASAP. — Chibuike.R. Amaechi (@ChibuikeAmaechi) January 10, 2020

Recall that during the yuletide, Passengers who use the Abuja-Kaduna train service expressed displeasure over the inability of the Nigerian Railway Corporation to begin e-ticketing service it promised to put in place.

Some travellers stated that they received news that the NRC would commence the e-ticketing service in December this year with excitement. They, however, wondered what was still holding the corporation back from starting the e-ticking scheme, which was yet to commence as of Friday when our correspondent visited the Kubwa Train Station in Abuja.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

