By Oluwatosin Omosowon

Following the reports of the victim of human trafficking, Ms Ajayi Omolola, who said was once talked into travelling to Lebanon, in the guise of engaging her as an English tutor, the governor of Kwara state, Mr. Abdulraham Abdulrazaq has condemned the acts.

Gov. Abdulrazak of Kwara state, in a statement signed by his Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajalaye, on Friday, stated that the three suspects has been arrested and are presently being interrogated.

”We are glad to announce that three suspects comprising two Nigerians and a Lebanese referred to in the footage have been arrested in connection with the case and the suspects are being interrogated.

”The three susupects so far arrested are Wasit Mohammed (Lebanese), Olatunji Sanusi and Tunde.

The gang also included one Joseph who is presently at large.

He also revealed that the case is soon to be handed over to the National Agency for the prohibition of Trafficking in persons (NAPTIP).

Gov Abdulrazak further revealed that he is linked up with relevant government agencies, including the Ministry of Foreighn Affairs and the international organisations for Migration (IOM) to ensure that MS Ajayi and others are released from this human bondage.

He commended the NSCDC for the great work done so far on the matter

