A 31- year-old unemployed man, Giwa Yakubu, who allegedly stole 50 litres of diesel worth N12,500, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Yakubu, who resides in Shogunle ,Lagos, is charged with theft.

READ ALSO: Man in court over alleged fraud



He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Racheal Okwori, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 16, 2019 at 5A , Ayo Rosiji Cresecent ,G.R.A, Ikeja.

Okwori alleged that the defendant stole the diesel tank belonging to the complainant, Capt. Ayodele Sosegbon.

Okwori said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State,2015.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that if convicted, he is liable to three years jail term for stealing.

Chief Magistrate G.O. Anifowose admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10,000 with one surety in like sum.

Anifowose adjourned the case until Jan. 29 for mention.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

