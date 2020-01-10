A 38-year-old Uber driver, Kolawola Dada on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a car and stealing N100, 000.

Dada, who lives at Ikotun, Lagos is being tried for wilful damage and stealing, but denies committing the offences.

The prosecutor, Adegoke Philip, told the court the defendant committed the offences on September 5, 2019, at Ikotun, Lagos.

Philip said that the defendant unlawfully damaged a Toyota Corolla given to him by one Mr. Henry Okoye for commercial purposes on the platform of Uber.

“The complainant gave the defendant his car for Uber purpose, but after few weeks, the car was wilfully damaged.

“The defendant damaged the car’s brain box, rear light, car tape, glass engine, side mirrors and battery, among other items. The value of the damaged items is N117, 500,” he submitted.

Philip said that the complainant had pity on the defendant and gave him N100, 000 to repair the car, but he converted the money to his personal use and abandoned the vehicle.

The prosecutor said that the alleged offences contravene Sections 287 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state, 2015.

Section 287 prescribes three- year jail term for stealing while Section 350 attracts two -year imprisonment for wilful damage.

The Magistrate, Mrs. O. A. Akokhia, released the defendant on bail of N50, 000 with two sureties who must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos state government.

The magistrate fixed further hearing of the case for January 28.

