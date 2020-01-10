Kaduna The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Supo Ayokunle has urged Christians to promote peace and stability in the country.

Ayokunle gave the advice on Thursday during Tarayyar Eklesiyoyin Kristi A Nigeria (TEKAN) 2020 Assembly holding at HEKAN Headquarters in Kaduna.

“They should also be tolerant and more prayerful because God answers prayers, restores peace and touches the heart of those who hate and want to eliminate us.

“I am also calling on all Nigerians especially the Christians under my constituency to give peace a chance.

“We should take the bull by the horns on our knees as we endeavor not to be provoked but to maintain peace with our neighbours,’’ he said.

According to him, the CAN focus is to take the world for Christ, live better and overcome challenges.

“There is no life without challenges, however the present challenges is a special one because the church is fighting against terrorism.”

He however noted that though terrorism is not limited to Nigeria, Christian communities in the country have also suffered from the nefarious activities of terrorists.

“It’s a very challenging time, accompanied by kidnapping for ransom especially by herdsmen and other hoodlums who are using such as source for trade.

“Our call to government is that these criminals are not spirits, let them take the battle to their doors and put an end to it.

“The government must rise up more than ever before and perform their responsibility,’’ Ayokunle said.

Earlier, TEKAN President, Rev. Caleb Ahima, said that the Church should be committed to intense discipleship and effective training through seminaries.

“We appreciate the commitment of TEKAN’s women fellowship demonstrated in conduct of their annual programmes such as their evangelistic expedition, July leadership capacity building conference and their outreach to needy people during their evangelistic campaigns,” Ahima said.(NAN)

