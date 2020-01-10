

“The allegations of ‘extortion’ against me is baseless, fact-less , unfounded, hollow and unsubstantial,” Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central has said.

Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, in a statement on Friday, said he has never offered bribe to the CJN, and that his arrest is politically motivated.

He said: “The allegations of ‘extortion’ against me is baseless, fact-less , unfounded, hollow and unsubstantial,” he said.

“It is a scripted stream of mischievous concoctions and utter fabrications using a puppet state agent; all aimed at splashing faeces and mud on me.

“The extortion allegation is nothing but a wholesale falsehood, packaged in a phantom anti-graft facade to taint, stain and mute me. That shall never happen if I am alive.

“I have made my statement and provided all my facts against their package of lies and I demand the EFCC to make public all the sheets of our statements and supporting documents for the world to see.

Nigerian Army Debunks reports of mutinous action by Troops of 159 Battalion

“My detention is unfair, unjust, prearranged and politically motivated.”

“Fascism thrives in frame up of its critics. They claim extortion and here they are closing my bank accounts, searching my houses and offices and demanding I declare my assets, of which I have already done that at the CCB (Code of Conduct Bureau) last year when I left the Senate,” he said.

“Frame-up cannot silence me! I have never ever met with the CJN or any judge or judges or ever called directly or indirectly to offer to give or to give directly or indirectly any form of gratification from Alhaji Sani Dauda.

“I have never ever discussed with ASD on any form of bribe or gratification to be given to any judge or any EFCC official.

“The bribe story is phantom, the bribe story is a fake, imaginative work of fiction, cruelly crafted to smear me, to frame me and to justify my persecution.

“The bribe story is a heap of blatant lies and outright falsehood concocted and fabricated, using a front and the EFCC to premiere a state drama.

“Criminalising me or ‘framing me’ will not silence me, bend me or compromise me.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

