No fewer than 30,803 animals have been targeted for vaccination against common diseases by Sandamu Local Government Council, Katsina State.

Malam Sada Yahaya, the Council’s Director of Agriculture and Veterinary Services, made the disclosure at the commencement of the vaccination exercise in Rijiyar Tsamiya district of the area.

He said 12,568 cattle would be vaccinated against Contagious Bovine pleuropneumonia, while 18,235 sheep and goats would be vaccinated against Pest des Pest Ruminant disease.

He said that the exercise would last 10 days and was being conducted simultaneously across the 11 wards of the local government area.

The director assured that sufficient vaccines had been provided for the exercise and urged livestock owners to bring their animals to the designated centers for vaccination, which is free.

He also said that the cattle would be provided with a permanent identification tags.

Yahaya described the exercise as timely and beneficial, as it would guard the animals from contracting common diseases as well as promote consumption of hygienic meat and milk.

He commended the state government for sustaining the annual exercise by providing vaccines that covered thousands of animals.

“We at the local council level have provided the necessary logistics for the exercise.

“We would follow house-to-house in order to achieve wider coverage of small animals like goats and sheep,” he said.

Reports gahered that no fewer than 10,500 animals have also been targeted for vaccination across 12 electoral wards in Daura Local Government Area.(NAN)

