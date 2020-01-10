The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internationally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) says it will continue to support and improve the livelihood of victims of displacement in the country.

Federal Commissioner of the commission, Senator Basheer Mohammed, said this in Abuja, at a valedictory news briefing for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Country Representative to Nigeria, Mr. Anthonio Canhandula.

Mohammed also commended the UNHCR country’s representative for his positive impact on the lives of refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

He said that UNHCR under Canhandula’s watch was committed to the core values of integrity and professionalism, which were the hallmarks of the United Nations.

According to him, UNHCR through the creation of livelihood interventions in North Eastern Nigeria assisted IDPs to regain dignified existence.

He added that UNHCR also helped in strengthening protection and providing durable solutions for asylum seekers across the sub-region.

“We at the Commission enjoyed tremendous support from the UNHCR and the personal goodwill of Mr. Canhandula during his term in office.

“Indeed, not only did he make a positive impact in the lives of refugees, asylum seekers and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), he went beyond the call of duty to show an uncommon brotherhood in the discharge of his duty.

“We appreciate also the role of UNHCR and his personal dedication and commitment to the setting up of the Nigerian/Cameroonian governments and UNHCR tripartite commission for the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

“Although, your tenure has come to an end, Nigeria has become a second home to you and the legacy of your work will remain with us for a long time,” he said.

The federal commissioner wished him great success and milestones in his future assignments, adding that the commission would continue to count on his expertise and friendship.

Read Also: Don seeks legislation on control of e-waste in Nigeria

In his remark, Mr. Canhandula appreciated the management of the commission for the cooperation and support, saying that such should be extended to his successor.

He also called for collaborative efforts to end displacement across the sub-region.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

