The Niger Delta Ministry Press Corps has congratulated the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Mr. Olusade Adesola on his redeployment to the ministry.

Describing his redeployment as a welcome development, chairperson of the association, Lulu Bankong tasked him to use his wealth of experience to implement policies that can take the ministry to greater heights.

While stressing that the redeployment is in line with the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari anti -corruption agenda, Ms. Bankong added that Adesola’s redeployment was the best thing that can happen to the Niger Delta ministry.

She said that ‘’the wealth of experience he is bringing to the ministry will be highly valuable having worked in the Ministry of Youth and Sports where he was mostly responsible to the public for every of their action.

‘’He is the best thing that could ever happen to the Niger Delta ministry because his statement on assumption of office was a display of a sign of intent and that he is ready to work with everybody in achieving the objective of creating the ministry.’’

She however, urged the permanent secretary to avoid the pitfalls of the past permanent secretaries so that posterity can judge him well.

Daily Times recalls that Adesola upon his assumption immediately insisted that the bidding process for contract must be transparent while instructing the director of procurement to put all information on the ministry’s website.

He also charge the head of human resources to make room for regular meetings among the management staff to keep abreast with the challenges and how the challenges can be tackled.

