The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin has arrested one Lebanese and two others for alleged human trafficking.

This was contained in a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ayeni Olasunkanmi and made available to journalists on Friday in Ilorin.

“An arrest has been made of one Lebanese and two others. They were arrested in Ilorin on January 7, 2020 for specialising in trafficking young girls to Lebanon for purposes of child labour and other related abuses,” Olasunkanmi said.

He noted that the arrest was made possible through a coordinated intelligence provided by the Kwara state Command of the NSCDC, following a tip off.

Olasunkanmi said the state Commandant, Commandant Bello Ale, had thereafter ordered a thorough investigation into the matter with a view to unravel other syndicates.

He said that all those involved in the act would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution and assured the public that the corps would ensure a secure society.

He solicited for the cooperation and support of the people of the state in sharing useful information that can be of assistance for them.

In reaction, the Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has condemned the rising trend of human trafficking in the country, calling it inhuman and unacceptable and warning that anyone caught should be made to face the full weight of the law.

“The governor of Kwara state is horrified by the video footage of one Ms. Ajayi Omolola, who is a victim of human trafficking. Omolola, whose parents live in the Kwara state capital Ilorin, was tricked into travelling to Lebanon in the guise of engaging her as an English Language tutor.

It turned out to be a case of human trafficking and slavery,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman to the governor said in a statement on Friday.

The governor condemned the development and has linked up with security agencies to get to the root of the matter, the statement said, adding that “we are glad to announce that three suspects, comprising two Nigerians and the Lebanese referred to in the footage have been arrested in connection with the case and the suspects are being interrogated.

“Apart from Ms. Ajayi, discreet investigations by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kwara state have revealed that there are at least 28 other victims of this horrible trafficking gang.

“The three suspects so far arrested are a Lebanese named, Wasit Muhammad, one Olatunji Sanusi, a lawyer and one Tunde. The gang also included one Joseph, who is presently at large. The case is soon to be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

“Meanwhile, the governor is also linking up with relevant federal government and international agencies, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), to ensure that Ms. Ajayi and others are released from this human bondage. He also commends the NSCDC for the great work so far done on this matter.”

