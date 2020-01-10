The Nigerina Police have denied reports that a man’s throat was slit by a military man in Lag
Reports have it that the man’s throat was slit over an argument in
According to a post by Kolalwole Bamidele on his Facebook page he said that: ‘Man slaughtered by a force man all because of
‘The Police Station released the suspect all because he is a force man. We need the support of fellow Nigerians; they want to sweep this case under the carpet. Justice must be served. #PCRC #NIGERIAPOLICE,”
But the Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana reacting to this report that has gone viral said “We have no such case. I spoke with the Itire Divisional Police Officer and he said no such case was reported. Maybe it happened in another location, but not Itire.”
