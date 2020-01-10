The Nigeria Army has described recent reports in some sections of the media, published on the 7th of January 2020, which alleged that troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have allegedly threatened to abandon their duty post over their neglect by military authorities, as the hand hand work of supporters of the terrorists groups.

The army, said reliable intelligence sources that some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province were indeed behind the unscrupulous publications to divert attention from their immeasurable loss and also to distract the troops at the front line.

This was contained in a press statement made available to news men by the Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the one-sided story which was sponsored and published by some media outlets also alleged that the troops have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, United Nations, African Union and several other organizations over their long stay in the theatre, which he said is absolutely not true.

He said, the Nigerian Army troops and indeed all the entire components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are committed to wiping out all remnants of the insurgents from Nigerian territory and apprehending their collaborators and sympathizers.

Iliyasu stressed that, the valiant troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have reiterated their unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai and all the constituted authorities.

That the troops also restated unequivocally, their absolute commitment to serving their fatherland no matter the price or odds. This was disclosed by the troops when the Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Suleiman Idris visited the troops yesterday 9th January 2020 at their location

The statement reads” It would be recalled that on 7 January 2020, some media outlets published a one – sided, unverified report that Nigerian Army troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have allegedly threatened to abandon their duty post over their neglect by military authorities.

Read Also: NIS investigates bribery allegation at border check points

Pursuant to this threat, the troops were also alleged to have written a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly, United Nations, African Union and several other organizations over their long stay in the theatre.

It has however been revealed through reliable intelligence sources that some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province collaborators and sympathizers who continue to lose out in their unholy activities due to the massive onslaught by troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE were indeed behind the unscrupulous publications.

Nevertheless, more than ever before, Nigerian Army troops and indeed all the entire components of Operation LAFIYA DOLE are committed to wiping out all remnants of the insurgents from Nigerian territory and apprehending their collaborators and sympathizers

Contrary to the despicable report peddled by the said unprofessional media outlets, the valiant troops of 159 Battalion deployed in Geidam, Yobe State have reiterated their unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai and all the constituted authorities.

The troops also restated unequivocally their absolute commitment to serving their fatherland no matter the price or odds. This was disclosed by the troops when the Commander Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General Suleiman Idris visited the troops yesterday 9th January 2020 at their location.

The Sector Commander was at the location to ascertain the veracity of the alleged mutinous reports in some media but was stunned on arrival by the jubilant reaction of the warrior soldiers who are hungry for action against Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa criminals.

The Commander then proceeded to deliver the Christmas and New Year messages of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai to the troops. He urged them to remain steadfast in their belief in one indivisible Nigeria.

In a rare display of endurance and their absolute loyalty to constituted authority, the troops presented 100 Push-Ups to their Sector Commander amid cheers and jubilation.

The troops therefore debunked the reports of mutinous action by them as being preposterous, fake news and indeed a figment of the imagination of the unscrupulous elements behind such reports.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

