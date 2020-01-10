The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has destroyed portions of an Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) tactical headquarters at Kollaram on the fringes of the Lake Chad in Borno state.

The NAF said it also neutralised some ISWAP fighters in the same area.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the operation was conducted by the Air Task Force (ATF) of ‘Operation LAFIYA DOLE’.

Daramola explained that the airstrikes were executed in two waves of attacks following successive days of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

He said this led to the identification of compounds within the settlement where the terrorists’ leaders were housed.

” Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the identified hideouts in different parts of the settlement, destroying the structures and killing several terrorists, including a few that were spotted near a cluster of buildings at the northern edge of the location,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its air campaign to shape the battle space in the north east for the effective conduct of further ground and air operations.

