The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has advised all state governments who have not complied with the implementation and immediate payment of the N30, 000.00 new National Minimum Wage to commence negotiations and implementation on or before 31st January, 2020.

This was disclosed by the National President of the union, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, in Lagos.

“The Congress however advises all state governments who have not complied with the implementation and immediate payment of the N30, 000.00 new National Minimum Wage to commence negotiations and implementation on or before 31st January, 2020, otherwise the State Government should be responsible for the consequences of their failure. State Councils have been directed to commence mobilisation of their members immediately.”

Olaleye explained that at of the 36 states in the federation, only six have begun the implementation of the minimum wage, 15 others in negotiation process, while the remaining 15 have not started negotiation.

The union condemned all forms of casualisation and slave labour in Nigeria.

“The Congress will in the year therefore engage any employer that violates the right of Nigerian Workers to unionize and have permanent employment.

“The Government is hereby advised to extend Local Content Policy as applied in the Oil sector to be applicable to other sectors of the economy.”

He called on federal government to intensify more practical efforts towards wiping out killings, kidnapping and insurgency to save the country from total collapse.

“NEC -in -session resolves to participate in a global rally against war slated for January 25, 2020; in view of the vulnerability of workers in war period.”

