Ikeja – A 39-year-old businessman, Lukman Akindele, who allegedly conspired to defraud a man of his Toyota Venza car, was on Friday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, who resides at No. 33, Budland St., Ojodu, Lagos is facing trial for conspiracy, stealing and fraud, of which he pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed in January, 2019 at No. 2, Jobifele Way, behind Abiola Garden, Ikeja.

Ogu alleged that the defendant and Tony Ogbome, now at large, conspired to defraud the complainant, Mr Kareem Vincent of his Toyota Venza car valued at N6 million.

The prosecutor also said that the defendant introduced Tony to the complainant and stood as a guarantor for him.

Ogu said that Tony paid N1 million out of the N6 million the car valued and gave the complainant a N5 million cheque.

“The car was thereafter given to Tony and when the complainant presented the cheque at the bank, it bounced back.

“Since then, every effort to see Tony failed, the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested,” he said.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr J.A Adegun, admitted the defendant to bail of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adegun adjourned the case until Feb. 7 for mention. ( NAN)

