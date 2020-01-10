An unemployed man, Faniyi Ajibola (27), who allegedly stole two bottles of Holy Communion wine, soaps and sachet of salt worth N46,000 from a church in Mushin, Lagos on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Ajibola, who resides in Mushin, Lagos, is charged with theft and breach of peace, but pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Prosecution counsel, Edet Akadu, told the court that Ajibola committed the offence on September 24, 2019.

“The defendant unlawfully entered a Catholic church at Mushin in Lagos and stole two bottles of holy communion, four sachet of soap and a sachet of salt valued at N46,000,’’ Akadu said.

He told the court that Ajibola was caught by members of the church while drinking the Holy Communion wine at the altar and handed him over to the police.

Akadu said the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 287 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos state 2015.

If convicted under Section 287, the defendant is liable to three years in prison while Section 168 stipulates six months jail term for beach of the peace.

Chief Magistrate K.O. Ogundare, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N20, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ogundare adjourned the case until February 5, for further hearing.

