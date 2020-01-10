Ilorin – The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin has arrested one Lebanese and two others for alleged human trafficking.

This was contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, and made available on Friday in Ilorin.

“An arrest has been made of one Lebanese and two others. They were arrested in Ilorin on Jan. 7, 2020 for specialising in trafficking young girls to Lebanon for purposes of child labour and other related abuses,” Olasunkanmi said.

He noted that the arrest was made possible through a coordinated intelligence, provided by the Kwara State Command of the NSCDC, following a tip off.

Olasunkanmi said the State Commandant, Commandant Bello Ale, had afterwards ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, with a view to unravel other syndicates.

He said that all those involved in the act would be handed over to the relevant agencies for prosecution.

The spokesman assured the public that the Corps would ensure a secure society.

He solicited for cooperation and support of the people of the state in sharing useful information that could be of assistance for them. (NAN)

