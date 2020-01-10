Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) in Kaduna state said the centres recorded a total of 725 sexual and other assault cases in 2019.

The managers of the centres made this known in separate interviews on Friday in Kaduna.

Manager of SARC in Kafanchan, Kaduna state, Mrs. Grace Yohanna-Abin, said the centre recorded 219 cases of general sexual, with 53 rape cases and 167 cases related to emotional and physical violence.

She said that “among the 219 cases, 190 involved females, while 29 were meted on males; and out of the figure, 62 were children abused in different forms, 32 children were rape victims out of the 62 cases.

“Between March and December 31. 2019, we secured one conviction of life imprisonment, while 17 cases are pending in court.”

Manager of SARC at Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Hajiya Amina Umar-Faruq, said that the centre recorded 157 cases in the year under review.

She said that 155 out of the 157 cases were related to sexual abuse, while two were physical abuse. According to her, majority of the cases involved children and only one was related to an adult.

Similarly, the Manager of SARC at Gwamna Awan Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, Mrs. Juliana Joseph, said that the centre records a total of 176 sexual abuse cases.

She noted that most of the victims were children under 18 years of age comprised of 157 females and 19 males.

At the SARC Yusuf Dantsoho Specialist Hospital, Kaduna, the Manager, Mrs. Sidikat Bello-Adegoye, said that the centre recorded 173 cases of sexual abuse in the year under review.

“The abuses involved rape and sodomy with children most affected; we recorded cases of 49 males sodomised and 124 females raped, 10 cases are in court,” she said.

The four sexual assault referral centres in Kaduna provide free medication, psycho-social rehabilitation and optional legal service for victims of abuse.

