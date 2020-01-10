The Director General of National Council For Art and Culture ( NCAC) Otunba Segun Runsewe has explained why some powerful forces want him arrested and removed from office.

According to reports, a Court in Abuja on Thursday ordered his arrest for alleged contempt.

However, Runsewe attributed his travail to his patriotic desire to protect and defend government property owned by National Council For Arts and Culture.

He disclosed to newsmen his refusal to dance to the tune of powerful forces over the property, the Art and Craft village (Opposite Abuja Sheraton) valued at 9.8billion, was why he is being hounded.

Runsewe also revealed that government property was turned into a drug den, a hold-bay and rented house for hooligans and criminals, a depot for illegal arms and sundry criminal activities, which turned the place to security threat not only to Abuja residents but to foreigners who engage in early hours exercises.

He alleged many of such foreigners were being molested by criminals from the location.

Runsewe told newsmen, “So I wonder why, some people are bent on converting government property to a haven of inappropriate engagement; hence, the police have to close down the place.



” The Art and Craft village belongs to the Federal Republic Of Nigeria. It does not belong to me but to the Nigerian people , so I would be failing in my duties as a public officer and appointee of government if I cannot protect government property to which I was mandated to oversee.”

He therefore thanked those who have shown interest over his welfare through phone calls, messages and visits, adding that his life is in the hands of God.

He made a vow to do his best within the ambit of law to secure and protect Nigerian cultural assets including those outside the shores of Nigeria. The Nation

