by Ukpono Ukpong

The Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its contribution to the development of the State especially as it moves to site the NYSC North Central Skill Acquisition Centre in Keffi.



Governor Sule made the commendation yesterday when the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Lafia.

The Governor noted that the Scheme had been adding value to the State through Corps members’ services, especially in the area of education.



While noting that the State Government has allocated twenty-six per cent of its 2020 Budget to education as part of steps towards reinvigorating the sector, he disclosed government’s intentions to further engage Corps members to achieve its desired outcomes.



Furthermore, Sule assured that the State Government would continue to support the Scheme for smooth operations. He said the administration decided to adopt the e-payment approach to State Allowance of Corps members so as to ensure transparency.



He also pledged to liaise with Local Government Councils on the Director-General’s request for the provision of Corps Lodges for Corps members in all parts of the State.



Speaking further, he expressed confidence that Corps members would also contribute positively to the industrialisation drive of his administration, as well as its renewed efforts in the areas of agriculture and women and youth empowerment through skill acquisition for self-reliance.



He also commended the Director-General for the successes recorded by the NYSC since his assumption of duty as its helmsman, adding that he has successfully made the Scheme even more attractive to youths.



“Thank you for being an excellent ambassador of the State and for making the Scheme attractive to a lot of Corps Members.



“Everyday we follow the activities of the Scheme because we are interested in your success which is a pride to us in Nasarawa State.



“We are very proud of NYSC and proud of the fantastic job you are doing as the Director-General. Thank you for making us proud.



“We will continue to support NYSC Sheme because of its great value”, he added.



Earlier, the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, expressed appreciation to the State Government over its assistance to the NYSC, especially through the transformation that had begun at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Keffi, beginning with the rehabilitation of the internal roads.



He commended the initiative of the State Government in adopting e-payment approach to Corps members’ State Allowance, noting that members of the Service Corps were always happy to be deployed to Nasarawa State.

He further assured that the Corps members would continue to contribute their best to the development of the State and the country as a whole.

I

brahim informed the Governor of the Scheme’s plan to site the NYSC North Central Skill Acquisition Centre in Keffi, as well as the efforts being made to establish a Radio Station among other strides by the present Management of the Scheme.



He appealed to the Governors to assist in the provision of Corps Lodges in all the Local Government Areas of the State, as well as expedite action on appointment of the NYSC State Governing Board as required by the NYSC Act.



He thanked the Governor and other stakeholders in the State for the solidarity, encouragement and support he had been enjoying from them since his appointment as Director-General, and assured that he would continue to make them proud.



