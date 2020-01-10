Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday in Benin, appealed to stakeholders to avail their children and wards the opportunity of the ongoing immunisation plus day to get them immunised.

Obaseki

Obaseki, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, made the appealed during the inauguration of the Sub-National Immunisation Plus Day (SIPDs), scheduled to hold from Jan. 11 to 14th.

READ ALSO: Obaseki commences payment of N30,000 minimum wage



“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to our parents, caregivers, religious and community leaders to ensure that every child in our community are vaccinated.

“It will cost nothing to immunise them against polio virus and other vaccine preventable diseases.

“My administration is determined to provide adequate and sustained delivery of quality healthcare that will meet the aspirations of the people.

“We will continue to strengthen immunisation activities as a key strategy to reducing infant and child mortality.

“I urged all concerned stakeholders and health workers to rededicate themselves to ensure the smooth running of this campaign,” he said.

Obaseki commended the state Primary Health Care Development Agency and World Health Organisation (WHO) for a wonderful collaboration and support in ensuring the survival of children in the state.

Earlier, the WHO coordinator in Edo, Ms Faith Ireye, called on parents to support government efforts in ensuring that polio was kicked out of the state and the country. (NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

