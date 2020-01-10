Organizers of Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have announced the return of Femi Odugbemi to the position of Head Judge for the 7th edition of the awards. This will be Odugbemi’s fourth outing as Head Judge of the AMVAs, Africa’s biggest celebration of film and TV talent.

Femi Odugbemi

An internationally respected writer, Filmmaker and academic, Femi Odugbemi boasts 30 years experience in film and TV industry and continues to serve in various bodies as: voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (AMPAS); a fellow of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) amongst others.

Speaking on his return as head judge of the AMVCAs, Femi Odugbemi says ‘ I am delighted to contribute once again to the AMVCA vision of celebrating the best films and filmmakers of Africa, it is heartwarming that previous winners of the AMVCA across the continent have become highly rated creative brands who are leading in the industry with excellent content and film.

Channel Director, Africa Magic channels, Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu said ‘Femi Odugbemi is widely respected as an authority in African film and television.

He boasts stellar credentials and has been previously involved with the AMVCAs. It is an honor to have him return once again to the position of Head Judge and viewer’s participants and fans can be assured judging processes are in the best hands.

