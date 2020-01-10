Abuja – Mr Jonathan Dipeolu, a former Librarian at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and former Chairman of Sketch Newspapers, is dead.

Dipeolu is the father of Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu, the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The presidential aide, who made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, said his father died on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 89, just 26 days to his 90th birthday.

Born Jan. 13, 1930, the elder Dipeolu served the nation in different capacities, earning him recognition within and outside his profession.

He was Librarian of the then University of Ife, and now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, from 1970 to 1990 when he retired.

Dipeolu was also the Chairman of Sketch Publishing Company Ltd and later worked as a staff member at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

He also served as a Civil Service Commissioner in Ogun.

Dipeolu, who was a past President and Fellow of the Nigerian Library Association was in December 2003 awarded the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

The deceased is survived by five children and their spouses among whom are Prof. Adewale Dipeolu, Dean, College of Agricultural Management and Rural Development, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

He also left behind numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

Funeral ceremonies will take place in Lagos on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17. ( NAN)



