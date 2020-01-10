President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr. Roland Aigbovo, has decried the heightened assault and threat to life of medical doctors by relations of patients in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Aigbovo in a statement on Friday in Abuja said that a female doctor at the Maitama District Hospital was recently assaulted and stripped naked by relatives of a patient following the death of their mother.

“It has been estimated that recently, no fewer than six health workers, especially doctors and nurses, have been assaulted by patient’s relatives in FCT hospitals.

“The recent victim being a female doctor, who was stripped naked by relatives of a patient, who died three days ago,” the doctor stated.

He further explained that the attack was based on the purported mismanagement of the patient, who was said to have died from chronic medical condition.

“The perpetrators of this act had earlier threatened to kill the doctor for refusing to transfuse the patient with blood for which the doctor

explained that it was not necessary.

“The doctor had also explained to the relatives that blood transfusion could complicate the patient’s condition,” Aigbovo added.

He disclosed that the perpetrators of the act were currently in detention at the Maitama Police Station, Abuja and would be charged to court.

The FCT President of the Association of Resident Doctors therefore, called on the federal government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to beef up security in health facilities to end all forms of assault on health workers.

