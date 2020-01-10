Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, says the state government would commit N100 million to fighting the spread of the Human Immuno-deficiency Virus (HIV) in the state.

The governor made this known at the launch of HIV SURGE in Asaba on Thursday. He urged that all hands must be on deck to check the HIV scourge, and warned that nobody should collect fees of any kind on HIV cases.

He also directed the state government-owned media houses not to collect any fee for HIV-related campaigns.

Gov. Okowa announced that laws against stigmatization and victimization of HIV patients would be promulgated in the state soon, adding that HIV testing services would be given top priority, particularly in rural communities, saying that local areas were critical to the overall HIV/AIDS response.

“Let me assure all of you of my administration’s readiness to creating an enabling environment and support for all HIV/AIDS programmes.

“I am taking up the fight against HIV/AIDS as one of my administration’s top priorities; we are committing N100 million to ensure that our people, especially those who are in the riverside communities are reached.

“We will treat unkindly anybody who charges users fee for HIV treatment both in the secondary and our primary health facilities.

“The Delta state government has been offering free maternal services for all pregnant women and under-five children in the state through its equity plan in the Delta state contributory Health Insurance Scheme, which includes free HIV test and counselling.

“Equally, the government has been making funds available to the Delta state Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS for the procurement of HIV test kits and consumables to fill in emerging gaps in some of our facilities and support to partners,” he said.

The governor added that Delta state Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, which is critical in all HIV/AIDS matters has been repositioned to effectively coordinate all HIV/AIDS activities in the state.

Read Also: Abike Dabiri says stronger Nigeria/Indian Diaspora partnership capable of transforming world

Gov. Okowa expressed gratitude to the United States government through her PEPFAR programme, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), CARITAS Nigeria, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and Excellence Community Educational Welfare Scheme (ECWES).

Also, he thanked non-governmental organizations, faith based organizations and community based organizations for their collaboration and assistance extended to the state over the years towards eradicating and working to attain zero HIV status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

