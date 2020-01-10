The ongoing land border closure by the federal government is yielding more positives as the Nigeria Customs Service has announced N1.341trillion revenue for 2019.The Customs made this disclosure in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah on Thursday that amount generated is over the target of N937.28 billion set for the year 2019.

It also, stated that it represented a surplus of N139.24bn over the sum of N1.202 trillion generated in 2018.Commenting on the recent upward revenue generation trend, Comptroller-General of Customs, Col, Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd) described it as a result of resolute pursuit to pursue the common interest of improving economic and national gains

Trump, US lawmakers battle over war powers amid Iran tensions

“The service revenue generation profile has continued to be on the rise annually as the ongoing reforms in the Service insist on Strategic deployment of officers strictly using the standard operating procedure.“Strick enforcement of extant guidelines by the tariff and trade department. Automation of the Customs process thereby eliminating vices associated with the manual process.

Robust stakeholder sensitization resulting in more informed/voluntary compliance.

Increased disposition of officers and men to put national interest above selves.



“The partial border closure which has forced cargoes that could have been smuggled through the porous borders to come through the sea and airports raised revenue collection from ports,” Ali stated.

According to him, the border closure has made it possible for the Customs service to increase their revenue generation capacity and also limiting trans-border crimes.



“Before the commencement of the border drill on 20th August 2019, revenue generation was between N4 billion to N5 billion but now NCS generate between N5 billion to N7 billion daily.



“The partial border closure is a decisive action against the challenging issue of trans-border crime and criminalities, fueled by the noncompliance to ECOWAS Protocol on transit of goods by neighbouring Countries,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

